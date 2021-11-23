Here's Where Hochul Ranks In Popularity Among Nation's Governors, New Survey Says

The early returns for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are not great since taking over for embattled former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a newly released survey from Morning Consult.

In the new survey, Hochul was ranked as the fifth-least favorable governor in the US, with less than half of those polled expressing approval of her time since taking over for Cuomo, who resigned amid multiple investigations in August.

Hochul - whose polling numbers are only reflective of the time she took office beginning on Aug. 24 - had a 48 percent approval rating, ahead of only four other top lawmakers.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult, a technology platform that focuses on data collection, included daily interviews of residents with more than 5,000 registered voters polled.

Share of voters in each state who approve of the job performance of their governors:

Phil Scott (Republican - Vermont): 79 percent approval;

Charlie Baker (Republican - Massachusetts): 72 percent;

Larry Hogan (Republican - Maryland): 70 percent;

Chris Sununu (Republican - New Hampshire): 67 percent;

Mark Gordon (Republican - Wyoming): 66 percent;

Jim Justice (Republican - West Virginia): 65 percent;

Ned Lamont (Democrat - Connecticut): 64 percent;

Kay Ivey (Republican - Alabama): 62 percent;

Mike DeWine (Republican - Ohio): 62 percent;

Spencer Cox (Republican - Utah): 62 percent;

Dough Burgum (Republican - North Dakota): 60 percent;

Greg Gianforte (Republican - Montana): 59 percent;

Dan McKee (Democrat - Rhode Island): 58 percent;

Kristi Noem (Republican - South Dakota): 58 percent;

Eric Holcomb (Republican - Indiana): 57 percent;

Mike Dunleavy (Republican - Alaska): 57 percent;

Janet Mills (Democrat - Maine): 57 percent;

Jared Polis (Democrat - Colorado): 57 percent;

Phil Murphy (Democrat - New Jersey): 57 percent;

Asa Hutchinson (Republican - Arkansas): 57 percent;

John Carney (Democrat - Delaware): 56 percent;

Gavin Newsom (Democrat - California): 56 percent;

Pete Ricketts (Republican - Nebraska): 56 percent;

Bill Lee (Republican - Tennessee): 55 percent;

Tim Waltz (Democrat - Minnesota): 55 percent;

Brad Little (Republican - Idaho): 55 percent;

Jay Inslee (Democrat - Washington): 55 percent;

Andy Beshear (Democrat - Kentucky): 54 percent;

Kevin Stitt (Republican - Oklahoma): 54 percent;

Laura Kelly (Democrat - Kansas): 54 percent;

John Bel Edwards (Democrat - Louisiana): 53 percent;

Ron DeSantis (Republican - Florida): 52 percent;

Henry McMaster (Republican - South Carolina): 52 percent;

Roy Cooper (Democrat - North Carolina): 52 percent;

Ralph Northam (Democrat - Virginia): 51 percent;

J.B. Pritzker (Democrat - Illinois): 51 percent;

Mike Parson (Republican - Missouri): 51 percent;

Michelle Lujan Grisham (Democrat - New Mexico): 51 percent;

Greg Abbott (Republican - Texas): 50 percent;

Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat - Michigan): 50 percent;

Steve Sisolak (Democrat - Nevada): 50 percent;

Kim Reynolds (Republican - Iowa): 49 percent;

Tate Reeves (Republican - Mississippi): 49 percent;

Brian Kemp (Republican - Georgia): 49 percent;

Tom Wolf (Democrat - Pennsylvania): 48 percent;

Hochul : 48 percent;

: 48 percent; Tony Evers (Democrat - Wisconsin): 45 percent;

David Ice (Democrat - Hawaii): 45 percent;

Doug Ducey (Republican - Arizona): 44 percent;

Kate Brown (Democrat - Oregon): 43 percent.

Hochul already announced that she plans to run for a full term as governor in 2022, where she is expected to face a busy ballot of candidates vying for the governor’s seat in Albany.

“Yes, I will. I fully expect to,” she said. “I am prepared for this. I have led a life working in every level of government, from Congress to local government,” she previously said.

“I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility and I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again but right now I need their faith, I need their prayers and I need their support to make sure we get this right.”

