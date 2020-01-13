Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Motorist Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer In Rockland
Politics

Cuomo Pledges $680K For License Plate Readers In Monsey, New Square

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces funding for license plate readers in Rockland County.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces funding for license plate readers in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Governor's Office

Just weeks following two hate-fueled attacks in New Square and Monsey, Gov. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $680,000 in funding to help pay for license plate readers in Rockland County.

The readers, one which was used to catch the man who attacked a group of Jewish worshipers on Dec. 28, will be used to enhance security and further protect Rockland communities, the governor said.

The attacker used a machete to attack six people, leaving a 72-year-old man in a coma with a fractured skull.

Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, in Orange County, who has been charged with attempted murder in Rockland, pleaded not guilty Monday, Jan. 13, to federal hate crimes in U.S. District Court in White Plains.

"This new technology will enhance security in vulnerable communities and serve as a deterrent for future attackers," Cuomo said during a visit Monday to Rockland.

The money will be used for the village of New Square and Monsey.

Automated license plate readers are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, highway overpasses, mobile trailers, or police squad cars.

A license plate reader on the George Washington Bridge was critical in tracking the alleged Monsey attacker, ultimately leading to his capture.

This technology automatically captures all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date, and time.

The data, which includes photographs of the vehicle, is then uploaded to a central server and relayed to police agencies across a wide area.

The expanded Hate Crimes Task Force will evaluate requests from other municipalities for similar technology.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.