Young Rockland Man Falls Victim To Romance Scam, Loses Thousands

Police in Rockland County are investigating a case where a young man fell victim to a romance scam.

According to the Ramapo Police, the woman told the man she was corresponding with through a dating app she needed some financial assistance with a business matter.

The woman said she would mail him a check to deposit into his bank account, and that he needed to mail back a check for a lesser amount – in essence, he was allowed to keep the difference for his trouble.

Days later, his bank contacted him saying that the check he deposited was bogus. He is now out several thousand dollars, Ramapo Police said.

"Romance scams are not uncommon and they are successful enough that it allows the scams to perpetuate," the department said.

Police said anyone who is unsure about what they are getting into should:

Slow down – and talk to someone you trust. Don’t let a scammer rush you.

Never transfer money from your bank account, buy gift cards, or wire money to an online love interest. You won’t get it back.

Contact your bank right away if you think you’ve sent money to a scammer.

If you are a victim of an online scam you can report your experience to the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

