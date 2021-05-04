Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Worker Trapped In Trench At Construction Site In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A rescue effort is underway to rescue/recover a construction who was trapped under at least 10 feet of dirt when a trench collapsed.
A rescue effort is underway to rescue/recover a construction who was trapped under at least 10 feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Rescue crews are on the scene of a rescue/recovery effort in Westchester County after a construction worker becane trapped beneath 10 feet of dirt when a trench collapsed at a construction site.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, on Shore Acres Drive in the Village of Mamaroneck, according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

Emergency crews at the scene requested a vacuum truck to remove the worker from the cave-in. 

Mamaroneck police escorted the specialized equipment to the scene in an effort to save the man's life.

The latest word was the effort has switched to a recovery effort due to the length of time the worker has been buried under the dirt. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.