Woman Struck By Car On Sidewalk In Hudson Valley

The sidewalk where the woman was hit. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A woman was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of 386 Main St., in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the Poughkeepsie Police, the department 911 received a call reporting a woman had been struck by a car while walking on the sidewalk in the area of 386 Main Street. 

Responding officers found that the victim and the offending vehicle were both gone when they arrived, Clark said.

Eventually, the victim was identified and interviewed and the investigation into this incident is continuing, he added.

Police did not say if the woman was injured or if they have a suspect. 

Anyone with information on this incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

