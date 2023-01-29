Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that 43-year-old Carlos L. Nunes, of Kearny, New Jersey was traveling southbound in the right lane when his tractor-trailer was struck from behind.

Initially, Nunes believed he had a flat tire and made a controlled stop on the right shoulder, according to state police.

Upon inspection of the rear of the trailer, Nunes discovered he was struck by a Toyota Avalon which had become lodged under the trailer with significant damage, police said.

The impact of the crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Ulster County resident Darleen B. Halwick, of the town of Hurley, who was the sole occupant of the Toyota, said police.

Halwick was pronounced dead at the scene by Ulster County Medical Examiner and was transported to Health Alliance Hospital pending an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

