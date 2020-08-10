Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Losing Grip While Rock Climbing In Area

Joe Lombardi
Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner.
Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was killed following a fall after losing her grip while rock climbing in the Hudson Valley, police said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 in Ulster County at the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner

An investigation revealed that Lauren Sobel, 25, of Brooklyn, was a lead climber in a group of three in the area of the Trapps Trailhead, State Police from the Highland barracks said.

Sobel was approximately 70 feet up the rock face and was setting protection gear in the rocks when she lost her grip and fell approximately 50 feet, police said. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

Troopers were assisted at the Mohonk Mountain Forest Rangers.

