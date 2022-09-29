Woman Hit By Car In Hudson Valley Critically Injured, Police Say

A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Westchester.

The crash took place in White Plains around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue.

According to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong, the woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police, Chong said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Chong said the department's accident team does a complete vehicle analysis as well as accident reconstruction.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

