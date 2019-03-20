Woman Found Dead Following Standoff With Man

The City of Middletown Police Department's SWAT team found a woman dead on the floor of an apartment it had been trying to gain entry into after receiving reports of a horrible smell coming from within.

The incident began around 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, when a resident called the Middletown Police Department reporting two deceased people inside the apartment at 54 Cottage Street, Apt. 5, said Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

Police and EMS personnel arrived on the scene, and upon trying to make entry into the apartment, the male resident, the long-term domestic partner of the woman, made threatening statements and refused to allow anyone to enter, Thoelen said.

Police set up a perimeter around the residence and attempted to establish communication with the male resident to negotiate his surrender. All attempts at communication failed, he said.

Assistance was then requested from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group.

Working together with the Crisis Negotiation Team of the Middletown Police Department, personnel from the Special Operations group evacuated the apartment building and eventually forced entry into the apartment around 10 p.m.

The male resident was taken into custody and found to be suffering from a mental health emergency and other medical problems, Thoelen said.

He was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center via a Mobile Life Support Services ambulance.

'He remains under the care of hospital staff at this time," Thoelen said. "He is currently in stable condition."

Thoelen, who added that the woman appears to have been dead for several days, said the investigation is just beginning.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma or other physical abuse. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20.

Anyone with information about the incident or the residents of the apartment are encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343-3151.

