Woman Dies In Hudson Valley House Fire

A Westchester woman has died from injuries following a fire at her apartment over the weekend.

The 52-year-old died on Monday, Nov. 29, from injuries incurred during the fire that took place on Richbell Road around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Village of Mamaroneck.

When police and fire arrived on the scene, the fire had mainly been extinguished by Good Samaritans using fire extinguishers, said Village of Mamaroneck PD Lt. Mark Gatta.

Fire Department officials located the woman, the sole occupant, inside the apartment, Gatta said.

EMS transported the victim, who suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, to Jacobi Medical Center.

Westchester County Cause and Origin responded, conducted an arson investigation, and ultimately deemed the fire as accidental.

The victim's identity has not been released.

