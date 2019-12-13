Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Busted For DWAI After Backing Up In Traffic In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
An Ulster County woman was arrested for allegedly driving while high on drugs.
An Ulster County woman was arrested for allegedly driving while high on drugs. Photo Credit: File

A 28-year-old woman was busted for allegedly driving while high on drugs after backing up in traffic.

Ulster County resident Shonta M. Drake, of Highland, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, after an Ulster County Sheriff's deputy, watched as she backed up in the northbound lane of Route 9W in the Town of Esopus, said Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

When stopped, the officer felt Drake may have been under the influence of drugs and a drug recognition expert from the New York State Police was called to the scene.

Drake was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and a traffic infraction of unsafe backing.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

