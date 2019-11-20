Woman Accused Of Having Sexual Contact With Child In Area, Police Say

A 29-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police say she had sexual contact with a child.
The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County arrested Jaklinne Vilchez Salazar, 29, of Middletown on Wednesday, Nov. 20 after a joint investigation with Child Protective Services determined that Salazar allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 15 years old.
Salazar was charged with:
- Second-degree criminal sexual act, a Class D felony
- Second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor
- Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor
Salazar was arraigned before City of Newburgh Justice Paul Trachte and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.