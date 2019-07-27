Contact Us
Breaking News: Ramapo Police Issue Alert For Unclaimed Funds Email Scam
Video: Oops! Motorist Who Drove Past Intended Address Backs Into Police Cruiser In Rockland

Zak Failla
A Ramapo Police officer got an unexpected surprise when a motorist overshot his destination and backed into a cruiser.
A Ramapo Police officer got an unexpected surprise when a motorist overshot his destination and backed into a cruiser. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A police officer got an unexpected surprise when he was on patrol and a motorist backed into his cruiser in Rockland.

The Ramapo Police Department released a dashcam video on Friday, July 26, after a motorist backed into an officer who was following him in Chestnut Ridge.

In the video, the driver can be seen driving along before overshooting the house. He then went into reverse and backed into the front of the police cruiser, causing damage.

Police said that the officer on patrol observed the vehicle slowing and repeatedly stopping in the roadway.

“The officer stopped a distance from the vehicle, when the vehicle began to reverse and struck the patrol unit,” police said. “The operator explained that he had overshot the address he was looking for and backed up without checking his surroundings.”

No injuries were reported, and all parties left the scene without further incident.

