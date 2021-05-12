Two Women Nabbed Vandalizing Vehicles In Area, State Police Say

A pair of women have been accused of damaging two vehicles with derogatory words in the area, authorities announced.

Sullivan County residents Rachel Bates, age 27, of Eldred, and Jennifer Hickey, age 24, of Highland Lake, were arrested on Monday, May 11 around 12:15 a.m. by state police are they responded to an Eldred home for a report of vandalism, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the owners of the vehicles, a 2013 Honda Civic and a 2012 Dodge Ram, were looking out of a window of their home when they witnessed the women near their vehicles.

An investigation revealed that Bates and Hickey did extensive damage to both vehicles by scratching derogatory words into the paint, Nevel said.

While being interviewed by troopers, Hickey and Bates appeared intoxicated and were argumentative with troopers.

Both were placed under arrest and charged with criminal mischief, a felony.

Bates and Hickey were released on appearance tickets.

