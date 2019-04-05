Tractor-Trailer Overturns Causing Closure Of I-87 Stretch In Suffern

All lanes of I-287 in Rockland County have reopened following a single-vehicle rollover crash of a tractor-trailer.

The incident took place around 1:59 p.m. Friday, April 5, northbound just prior to the split in Suffern, New York State Police said.

According to police, the driver "just lost control," and flipped the tractor-trailer over the center barrier.

"He was lucky and was not injured at all," said Trooper Tara McMormick.

Although all lanes have reopened traffic is slowly getting up to speed following the closure and back-up, state police said.

