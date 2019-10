A tractor-trailer and CSX train collided in West Nyack, cutting power to the area.

The collision took place around 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at the Pineview Crossing, said the Clarkstown Police.

The crash took down power wires, with some 30 customers left without power.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

An investigation is underway.

