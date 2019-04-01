Tipped Rig Dumps Load Of Mulch Near Bergen-Rockland Border

A tipped tractor-trailer dumped a full load of mulch Monday afternoon near the Bergen-Rockland border, yanking down power lines and spilling fuel.

Brookside Auto & Towing sent a heavy-duty wrecker to Rockleigh to right the rig after the Piermont Road mishap.

New Milford sent its Hazardous Materials Unit to handle the fuel spill.

The driver appeared unharmed.

