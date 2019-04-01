Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Site Of HS Baseball Game Changed From Rockland To Westchester Due To Measles Outbreak
Police & Fire

Tipped Rig Dumps Load Of Mulch Near Bergen-Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Brookside Auto & Towing sent a heavy-duty wrecker to Rockleigh to right the rig after the Piermont Road mishap.
Brookside Auto & Towing sent a heavy-duty wrecker to Rockleigh to right the rig after the Piermont Road mishap. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Brookside Auto & Towing

A tipped tractor-trailer dumped a full load of mulch Monday afternoon near the Bergen-Rockland border, yanking down power lines and spilling fuel.

Brookside Auto & Towing sent a heavy-duty wrecker to Rockleigh to right the rig after the Piermont Road mishap.

New Milford sent its Hazardous Materials Unit to handle the fuel spill.

The driver appeared unharmed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.