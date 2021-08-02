Three Shot In Separate Incidents Over Weekend In Region, Police Say

Three people were shot in the region in separate incidents over the weekend.

All of the incidents happened in Sullivan County.

The first shooting took place around 8:20 p.m., Friday, July 30, during a fight on York Avenue in the Village of Monticello.

While on the scene, officers received a second 911 report of a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg, at 29 York Avenue, said Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone.

The victim was transported to Garnet Catskill Medical Center, Harris campus by Mobile Medic Ambulance and then subsequently Medevac to Westchester Medical Center.

The second shooting took place on Saturday, July 31, along Dolson Road in Monticello, at around 11:15 p.m.

Two men were hit, both in their lower extremities, and are in stable condition at a nearby medical center, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident can call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

Assisting Monticello Police included state police, the Sullivan County Sheriff Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney Office.

