Three Female Passengers Killed In Crash Involving Drunk Driver Near NY Event Venue, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The area where the crash happened, in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park.
The area where the crash happened, in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three female passengers were killed after a crash involving a drunk driver that happened overnight in front of an event venue in New York, police said.

At around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, May 21 on Long Island, a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five occupants was struck in the eastbound lane of Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan occupied by only the driver, according to Nassau County Police. 

The event happened in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike, the location of The Inn at New Hyde Park, a facility for events and weddings. (See image above.)

The three female passengers killed were in the rear of the Lincoln and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Neither their ages nor identities have been released.

The driver and remaining passengers of the Lincoln were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of their injuries and are currently listed in stable condition, said police.

The investigation led to the arrest of the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Dante Lennon, age 22, of Freeport.

Lennon has been charged with:

  • Three counts of vehicular manslaughter
  • Vehicular assault
  • Driving while intoxicated. 

 He was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned as soon as medically practical, police said.

The crash investigation is ongoing, said police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

