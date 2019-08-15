Swerving Driver Busted For DWI On Main Street In Nyack, Police Say

A swerving driver on a busy street in Rockland was allegedly drunk when he was stopped by officers on Main Street in Nyack, Orangetown police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department on patrol shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 stopped Central Nyack resident Derek Miller, 24, when he repeatedly crossed over the double yellow lines on Main Street.

According to police, the officer conducted a traffic stop, during which, it was determined that Miller was allegedly impaired.

Miller was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent and cited for failing to obey a traffic device. Following his processing, Miller was released and is scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

