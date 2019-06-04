Suspect On Loose After Two Pedestrians Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Ramapo

A suspect is on the loose after police say two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ramapo.

Ramapo Police say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that did not stop and fled the scene near the area of Route 45 and Washington Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

One pedestrian was transported to Nyack Hospital and the other to Westchester Medical Center, police say.

Route 45 will remain temporarily closed while the scene is under investigation.

The Ramapo Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call (845) 357-2400 or use the Tip411 smartphone app.

