Suspect On Loose After Shots Fired In Area

Kathy Reakes
Port Jervis Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at another person.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at another person before fleeing the area.

The shooting took place in Orange County around 10:45 p.m., Saturday, April 4, on Ball Street at the intersection with Seward and Pennsylvania avenues in Port Jervis, police said.

When police arrived on the scene they found that the suspect emerged from an adjacent yard and discharged multiple rounds from a handgun at a Port Jervis man while he was standing outside of a residence on Ball Street, Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said.

The victim sought cover inside the home and the suspect fled the scene on foot, he added.

Port Jervis Police Officers with the assistance of New York State Police and a canine unit searched the surrounding neighborhoods located in the 4th Ward section of the City for the suspect.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Worden said despite a large-scale search overnight the suspect was not captured and no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Port Jervis Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at 845-856-5101.

