Spring Valley Security Guard In Traffic Stop Posed As Police Officer, Police In NJ Charge

A security guard from Spring Valley flashed a badge and identified himself as a cop after a police officer in a North Jersey town pulled his companion over, authorities said. He wasn’t -- and it got him arrested, they said.

Leonard C. Miles, 47, was released after the 11:45 p.m. stop Monday, Wyckoff police said.

Miles, who owned the Ford Mustang, had “identified himself as a law enforcement officer in the state of New York and displayed a badge,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Miles, in fact, “was employed as a security officer for a NY state agency and was not a sworn law enforcement officer,” Soto said.

Wyckoff police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, and Spring Valley police picked him up, the lieutenant said.

Miles was brought to the Rockland County Jail, waived extradition and was transported to the Bergen County Jail, Soto said.

A judge ordered him released hours later pending future court action.

