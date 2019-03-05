Contact Us
Police & Fire

Several Found Unconscious Due To CO Exposure In Airmont

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police and the Tallman Fire Department are on the scene of a CO exposure incident.
Ramapo Police and the Tallman Fire Department are on the scene of a CO exposure incident. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Emergency responders are on the scene of an incident where at least two people were found unconscious due to carbon monoxide in the area.

Officials with the Rockland County Emergency Services and Tallman Fire Department have confirmed they are working a hazmat event at 4 Bolger Lane in Airmont.

The incident began around 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, and reportedly involves at least two unconscious adults and maybe a child. All three have been transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Four Ramapo police officers and EMS personnel were first on the scene, entered the home, and removed the injured persons, providing first aid outside the residence, Ramapo Police said.

CO readings were reported at least 1100 parts per million, which can be deadly within minutes, according to officials.

Orange & Rockland emergency workers are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

