Seen It? ATV Stolen In Valley Cottage

Kathy Reakes
Clarkstown Police are asking for help locating a stolen ATV.
Clarkstown Police are asking for help locating a stolen ATV. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Clarkstown Police are asking the public for help finding a stolen ATV that was parked in the carport of a Valley Cottage home.

The 2017 Yahama Raptor 700 ATV was stolen from the home around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, June 13, from Watch Hill Court, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

The ATV had a broken chain and no key when it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarkstown Det. Kevin Ryan at 845-639-5847 or email at k.ryan@clarkstownpd.org and reference case 19-13905.

