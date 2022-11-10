School Bus Carrying Students Returning From Field Trip Crashes On Palisades Parkway In Rockland

State police are investigating after a school bus carrying students on a field trip swerved to avoid another bus and crashed into a guide rail on a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point.

An investigation determined that a box truck traveling southbound on the parkway struck the Exit 16 overpass, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

A bus traveling behind the box truck braked and rapidly slowed down to avoid a collision with the box truck, said police.

A school bus that was behind the first bus swerved to the right and struck a guide rail, according to police,

The Bnos Esther Popa school bus was transporting students Yeshiva Tzoin Yosef School in Spring Valley in back from a field trip and sustained only minor damage, Nevel said.

None of the students was hurt, and they were transferred to other Bnos Esther Popa buses that were returning from the same field trip, Nevel added.

No tickets were issued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.