Route 45 Stop Results In Drug Charge For Monsey Man, 36

A 36-year-old Rockland County man is facing drug charges after being busted with Suboxone during a traffic stop for erratic driving, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a motorist on Thursday, Dec. 13 on Route 45 in Spring Valley when he was spotted driving erratically.

Police said that during the stop, the driver - whose name has not been released by investigators - it was determined he was in possession of non-prescribed Suboxone sublingual films, a controlled substance.

The driver, who is from Monsey, was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and cited for various vehicle and traffic violations. He was processed at Ramapo Police Headquarters and released. No return court date has been announced for the motorist.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.