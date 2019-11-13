Contact Us
Breaking News: Infant Found Dead On Pile Of Rocks In Area
Police & Fire

Reward Offered In Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Man At Area Restaurant

Jamaad Murphy Photo Credit: New York State Police
Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar in Middletown. Photo Credit: Instagram

A $2,500 cash reward has been offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect implicated in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in the Hudson Valley.

This week, New York State Police announced they are attempting to locate Middletown resident Jamaad Murphy, 26, who allegedly shot and killed Middletown resident Matthew Napoleoni outside the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Shutt Road Extension in Middletown.

The alleged shooting happened outside the restaurant at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Investigators have been attempting to locate Murphy since, leading to Crime Stoppers to offer the reward.

According to police, Napoleoni sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have any information about this shooting or has information regarding Murphy’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300 or the New York Crime Stoppers Hot Line at 1-866-313-TIPS (8477).

