Police Seek Suspect Caught On Video Stealing Woman's Wallet At Store In Hudson Valley

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet from a store in the region.

The theft occurred in Northern Westchester, at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Yorktown, located on Highway 202, Yorktown Police said.

The woman noticed her wallet was missing when she went to pay for items.

A check of store surveillance footage showed a man reaching into her pocketbook, which had been placed in her shopping cart, and removing her wallet, police said.

He was then seen on video leaving the store.

“It only took seconds for this to occur and a crime like this can happen in just about any store,” police said in a statement.

The department reminded people to be mindful of their surroundings in stores and parking lots.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Yorktown Police at 914-962-4141.

