Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland County Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Young Child
Police & Fire

Police Seek Suspect Caught On Video Stealing Woman's Wallet At Store In Hudson Valley

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Yorktown Police are looking for this man after he allegedly stole a woman's wallet out her shopping cart at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Yorktown.
Yorktown Police are looking for this man after he allegedly stole a woman's wallet out her shopping cart at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Yorktown Police Department/Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet from a store in the region.

The theft occurred in Northern Westchester, at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Yorktown, located on Highway 202, Yorktown Police said.

The woman noticed her wallet was missing when she went to pay for items.

A check of store surveillance footage showed a man reaching into her pocketbook, which had been placed in her shopping cart, and removing her wallet, police said.

He was then seen on video leaving the store.

“It only took seconds for this to occur and a crime like this can happen in just about any store,” police said in a statement.

The department reminded people to be mindful of their surroundings in stores and parking lots.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Yorktown Police at 914-962-4141.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.