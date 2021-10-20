Police Searching For Missing 21-Year-Old From Hudson Valley

Police in Massachusetts are asking the public for help locating a missing 21-year-old New York woman from Westchester County.

Amani Armstrong was reported missing in New York State, and a missing person's report has also been filed with the Pittsfield Police Department, PPD reported on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Police said Armstrong is from Yonkers, and she also has ties to Pittsfield.

She is believed to be in the company of her infant son, police said.

Authorities said Armstrong's hair may currently be darker than in the photo provided.

Anyone with information about Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

