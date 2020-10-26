Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Spring Valley Girl
Police: One Hospitalized In Ramapo Crash After Driver Ignores Stop Light

Christina Coulter
The wreckage after a crash that sent one party to the hospital. Photo Credit: Town of Ramapo Police Department
A rollover car crash in Rockland County sent one driver to the hospital after one party ignored a red light, according to police. 

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, a Town of Ramapo police officer responded to the scene of the crash near Hemion Road in the Suffern Park area of Montebello. 

Both drivers were upright when he arrived, said police, but witnesses told police that one vehicle had rolled over. 

The injured party was sent to Nyack Hospital as a precaution, police said. The other operator, who ran a stoplight, was issued a traffic summons. 

