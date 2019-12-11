Police Looking For Van In Connection With Hit-And-Run

Police are asking the public's help identifying a van linked to a Hudson Valley business wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Monday, Nov. 11.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, which occurred at Parkway Circle in Clark, New Jersey.

Surveillance images released by police show a white Ford Econoline with Massachusetts plates, a dented door and address information for a business in Newburgh.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Christian Lott at 732-388-3434.

