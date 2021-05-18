Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: CEO In $43B Deal To Merge Discovery, WarnerMedia Is Ramapo HS Grad
Police & Fire

Police: Five Found Unconscious On Hudson Valley Lawn From Drinking Too Much

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
State Police found five people in their 20s passed out on the lawn of a home after apparently drinking too much alcohol.
State Police found five people in their 20s passed out on the lawn of a home after apparently drinking too much alcohol. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Five people in their early 20s were hospitalized and treated by EMS after being found unconscious on the lawn of a residence in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 8:18 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, when New York State Police responded to a residence in Lincolndale, a hamlet of Somers, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When state police arrived, all five were passed out on the lawn of the residence, according to Hicks. 

The group had apparently consumed too much alcohol, Hicks said.

All are expected to survive, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.