Piermont Fatality Described As 'Mental Health' Incident, Police Say

A reported shooting last week in Piermont was a fatal "mental health" incident, said Piermont Police.

The incident took place around 2:37 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, in the River Lot for commuters, said Piermont Police Chief Michael O'Shea.

"The incident involved a self-inflicted wound that was fatal," the Chief said. "There was no danger to the community at any time.

The chief went on to say that if the public had been in danger the department would have used the area's reverse 911 system and online social media to warn residents.

"In a situation like this you to have to respect the family's privacy," he said.

If a "situation" is serious, the chief said residents can always check the department's Facebook page for updates and warnings.

