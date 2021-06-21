Pedestrian Struck By SUV Backing Out Of Driveway In Hudson Valley

A pedestrian was hospitalized after allegedly being struck by a driver backing out of his driveway on his way to work, police said.

Paramedics and members of the Scarsdale Police Department responded to a Mamaroneck Road home at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, where there was a report of a woman who had been struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

According to police, the pedestrian said that she was struck by a dark gray SUV that was being driven by a man pulling out of the driveway of a nearby home on Mamaroneck Road.

The woman said that she was walking on the sidewalk of Mamaroneck Road when she attempted to cross the driveway, at which point a male driver left the driveway and attempted to make a righthand turn onto the roadway.

Police said that the woman said she was struck by the right middle or rear of the SUV, which caused her to fall backward, injuring her right leg and right foot, at which point the driver failed to stop and drove away.

The pedestrian said that she laid on the ground for several minutes until a neighbor arrived and called 911. The woman was transported to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment and evaluation of her injuries.

During the investigation into the apparent hit-and-run, police said that they made contact with the driver, who said he had left his home that day between 7:05 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. that morning, making a righthand turn onto Mamaroneck Road, though he stated that he did not hit anyone as he was exiting his driveway.

According to investigators, the driver said that he does own and operate an SUV matching the description given by the pedestrian, who has not been able to confirm whether or not it was the same vehicle that allegedly struck her.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Scarsdale Police investigators by calling (914) 722-1200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.