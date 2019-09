A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on I-287.

It happened on Friday, Sept. 20 just before 2:30 p.m. in Harrison, state police said.

The incident led to the closure of all westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened.

The pedestrian is now being treated at Westchester Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.