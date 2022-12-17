'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Wesley Hills, Police Say

A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County.

Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue.

When the first officer arrived, he found an intoxicated woman "causing damage to the home and herself," police said.

The 19-year-old woman "was out of control and fought with the officer when he attempted to render aid," according to police.

She was handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle until a Spring Hill Ambulance responded, said policed.

While being moved from the patrol car to the ambulance, she continued to fight the officers, according to police.

"She kicked a female officer in the chest and face," police said.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested & charged with the following:

Intentionally causing an injury to an officer, a Class D felony,

Second-degree assault,

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor,

Resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ramapo Police did not release the suspect's name.

The officer was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital.

