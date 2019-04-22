One Seriously Injured After Rollover Crash With Entrapped Driver In Area

One person was seriously injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monroe that required extrication of the driver.

The crash took place around noon, Monday, April 22, near 283 Nelson Road, said Greenwood Lake Fire Department Chief Michael Dunlop.

When firefighters and rescue arrived on the scene they found the vehicle had flipped and was on its roof with the driver hanging half out of the window and entrapped, Dunlop said.

Firefighters quickly called in for a medical helicopter to fly the man to an area hospital following extrication due to the seriousness of his injury, the chief added.

"He mainly had serious head trauma," he said.

The helicopter landed at empty space at Greenwood Lake Middle School where the man was transported by emergency officials.

The crash is under investigation by the Warwick Police Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Warwick and Chester fire departments.

