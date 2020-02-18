One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Intersection In Area

One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in the area.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the intersection of Cedar Cliff Road and Lakes Road in the Town of Monroe, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, one person is confirmed dead, but other details surrounding the crash were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

