Officer Suffers Head Injury, Man Shot During Incident In Region, Police Say

A man was shot and a police officer injured during an alleged suicide-by-cop confrontation in an apartment building in Westchester County, authorities said.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17 in Yonkers.

Five Yonkers PD officers responded to an apartment building at 52 Main St. for a 911 report of a man waving a gun on the third floor threatening people, Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

When officers arrived, gunshots were exchanged and the 24-year-old suspect was shot once in the calf, Mueller said.

According to Yonkers Police, when initial contact was made with the man he shouted he had a gun. At least three officers fired in the direction of the man striking him once.

Based on an interview with the man following the shooting, "his apparent intent was to commit suicide by cop," Yonkers Police said.

The man was holding a cell phone and another object he fashioned as a crude imitation pistol that he may have displayed to responding officers they added.

During the confrontation, an officer fell from the third-floor landing to the second-floor landing, about 10 feet, resulting in serious injuries to his head, back, and spine, police said.

The officer was being treated in an intensive care unit for a concussion and four broken vertebrae, Mueller said.

"I'm just grateful that everybody's alive," Mueller added.

An investigation is underway along with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. Mueller said the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Mueller added that officers were wearing body cameras, which will be reviewed.

The man remains in police custody with charges pending. He is a resident of the building, police added.

"Upholding the sanctity of life remains paramount; thankfully in this incident, the injuries are not life-threatening. We are committed to a thorough and transparent review of yesterday’s events," Mueller said.

