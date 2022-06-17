Murder Suspect Nabbed After Body Of Missing Person Found In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing person was located in the region.

New York State Police announced the arrest of Rockland County resident Joseph Janulewicz, age 63, of West Nyack second-degree murder late Friday morning, June 17.

On Tuesday, June 14, State Police in Orange County from the Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were contacted by the Greenwood Lake Police Department for their assistance in locating a missing person, Brian Romney, age 56, of Greenwood Lake.

State Police assumed the lead in the investigation.

The body of Romney was located at a residence in West Nyack, state police said.

An investigation led police to arrest Janulewicz on Friday.

Janulewicz was due to be arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Friday morning.

This incident is still under investigation.

Further details on the case have not yet been released.

State Police from Troop F were assisted by:

Troop K (NYSP)

Rockland County DA’s Office

Orange County DA’s Office

Greenwood Lake Police Department

Clarkstown Police Department

Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.