Missing NY Man Hasn't Been Seen In More Than A Week, State Police Report

New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Theodore Sikora, age 78, of Davenport in Delaware County, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks, New York State Police reported on Monday, Jan. 2.

Davenport is located about 13 miles from Oneonta.

Sikora was last seen at a local gas station on Friday, Dec. 23, police said.

He reportedly does not have a cellphone.

Troopers checked with relatives, friends, and local hospitals and have not been able to locate Sikora, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Sikora's whereabouts to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400. The case number is 11214954.

