Man, Woman Injured After Being Hit By Car In Crash Involving 22-Year-Old From Hudson Valley

Two people were injured after being struck by a vehicle at a busy Fairfield County intersection in a crash involving a Hudson Valley man.

The incident took place in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the intersection of Bedford Street and Broad Street.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police, responding officers found two pedestrians, a man, and a woman lying on the ground injured.

The woman, a 49-year-old Norwalk resident suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Stamford Hospital, where she is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition, Booth said.

The male, a 54-year-old Norwalk resident was transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries, he added.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Northern Westchester, who resides in Pound Ridge, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Booth said.

The on-scene investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle did not possess a valid license. It was also determined that the pedestrians were not in the middle of the crosswalk, they were in the immediate vicinity of it, and the operator should have yielded the right of way, Booth added.

The vehicle operator was issued an infraction ticket for operating a vehicle without a license, and failure to use due care to avoid striking a pedestrian.

The collision remains under investigation, the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have any additional information to please contact 203-977-4712.

