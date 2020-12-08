Man, Woman Critically Injured In Route 17 Crash

Paramedics revived one man and a second woman was airlifted to the hospital after being rear-ended on Route 17.

A Lexus driven by Ulster County resident Lee Cone Jr., of Ellenville, was stopped in the left lane of Route 17 in Sullivan County west of exit 107 in Thompson when the driver of a Honda Civic drove into the rear of the vehicle, New York State Police said.

According to police, the driver didn’t realize that the Lexus completely stopped and was unable to change lanes due to traffic in the right-hand lane.

Cone, 61, was originally thought to have succumbed to his injuries, but after receiving medical assistance from Hatzolah EMS, they were able to revive him, obtain a pulse, and he was transported to Garnett Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said that a passenger in the Lexus was also transported by medieval to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, and the driver of the Honda was transported to Garnett Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

