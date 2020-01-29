Man Who Worked At Training Center In Area Sexually Abused Minor, State Police Say

A 36-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing a minor for two years while the suspect worked at a training center in the area.

Orange County resident Carlos E. Hernandez, of Montgomery, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23 by state police troopers in the Hudson Valley and charged with first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sex abuse, both felonies.

An investigation revealed that Hernandez sexually abused the minor between 2010 and 2012 while he was employed at the Golden Shoe Training Center in the town of Crawford, state police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 cash bail/$200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Crawford Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

State Police are looking into other possible victims of Hernandez. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

