Man Shot With BB Gun In Planet Fitness Parking Lot, Spring Valley PD Says

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man with a BB gun in front of a fitness club in the area.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, when Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Planet Fitness on Route 59, in Spring Valley, for a report of an injured man, said Officer Matthew Galli.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the parking lot with wounds to his face and arm, Galli said.

An investigation later determined that one of the suspects, an 18-year-old Spring Valley man, had allegedly shot the victim with a realistic imitation pistol that fired “BBs," Galli said.

"The diligent and thorough investigation handled by the Detective Bureau lead to the arrest of the 18-year-old shooter, as well as two juvenile males," he said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was charged with attempted assault.

