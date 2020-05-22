Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland Discontinues Order Prohibiting Gatherings Of More Than 10
Police & Fire

Man Posing As Contractor Nabbed For Scamming Local Resident Of $2K Downpayment, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Shawn Abrams
Shawn Abrams Photo Credit: New York State Police

A fraudster known to police in Orange County was arrested after allegedly posing as a contractor and bilking an area resident out of $2,000, State Police said.

On Sunday, May 17, New York State Police investigators out of Middletown arrested Shawn Abrams, 45, for felony grand larceny after he allegedly scammed a Wawayanda resident.

Police said that Abrams, a Newburgh resident, falsely advertises that he works for “Middletown Plumbing and Heating” and “S&K Construction” took $2,000 from the resident and failed to return or start the job he was paid for.

According to police, Abrams is known to local and state investigators for taking down payments to complete plumbing or boiler work jobs and then failing to return after accepting the cash.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Abrams scheme should contact New York State Police Investigator Stephen Malone at the Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling 845-344-5353.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.