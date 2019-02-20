Man Nabbed For DWI Following Traffic Stop In Rockland, Police Say

Rockland County Sheriff's deputies nabbed a man for DWI during a routine traffic stop in the area.

Christopher Davis, 38, of Warren, New Jersey was arrested on Monday, Feb. 11, after a sheriff's patrol officer observed him allegedly break several traffic laws while driving on Prospect Street in Nanuet, the Sheriff's Office said.

During the stop, Davis was found to be intoxicated and arrested, they added.

Davis was charged with aggravated DWI greater than 0.18 percent, drinking alcohol while driving, and DWI.

After processing, he was released on his own recognizance. Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

