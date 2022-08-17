Contact Us
Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash On Hudson Valley Roadway

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A 51-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a Hudson Valley roadway.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Stormville at the intersection of Route 216 and Phillips Road.

According to the East Fishkill Police, when officers arrived on the crash scene they found a man nearby unresponsive. 

The man, a native of Michigan, was the sole occupant involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was traveling northbound on Route 216 and lost control of the motorcycle as it approached Phillips Road, causing the motorcycle to slide across the southbound lane and off the roadway, East Fishkill Police said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members. 

If anyone has any information or witnessed this accident, please contact 845-221-2111 and request to speak with Officer Grove or Officer Mullaney.

The East Fishkill Police Department was assisted by members of the East Fishkill Fire Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

