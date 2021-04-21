Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Suspect On Run Nabbed For Violent Home Invasion In Area, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out at 78 Rokeby Road in Red Hook.
A fire broke out at 78 Rokeby Road in Red Hook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 61-year-old man died when an early morning house fire broke out in the area, officials said.

First responders in Dutchess County were dispatched to a Red Hook home on Rokeby Road at approximately 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, where there was a report of a fire that had spread in a home, trapping a man inside.

Upon arrival, first responders from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make their way into the residence, though they were rebuffed by the flames and smoke.

Once firefighters arrived, they were able to get inside the home, where they found a resident, John G. Boles IV dead inside the Red Hook residence.

The investigation into the house fire remains under investigation, though it appears accidental in nature and is not considered suspicious, officials said. Investigators from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Dutchess County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

Other agencies that responded at the scene include the:

  • Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau;
  • Fire & Arson Investigation Unit and Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit;
  • Red Hook Police Department;
  • New York State Police;
  • Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, and;
  • Fire departments from Rhinebeck, Milan, and Ulster Hose.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.